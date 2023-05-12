Who qualified in the second Eurovision semi-final?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Thursday.

Ten of the 16 countries performing went through to Saturday’s Grand Final.

They join 10 qualifiers from Tuesday’s first semi-final, 2022 winner Ukraine, and the “big five” – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – in the Grand Final.

The semi-finals were decided solely by public vote for the first time.

WHICH COUNTRIES QUALIFIED?

Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia

WHICH COUNTRIES WERE ELIMINATED

Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia and San Marino

Photo: Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon (L), Julia Sanina (C) and Hannah Waddingham (R) onstage for the second semi-final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

