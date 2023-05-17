UK, Netherlands agree to help Ukraine get F-16 fighter jets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has welcomed a pledge by the UK and the Netherlands to build an “international coalition” to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine, and France’s support for the coalition, as a “good start”.

Reacting to the pledge in his nightly address, Zelensky called it “a good start to the coalition”, adding: “Thank you all.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday pledged to build an “international coalition” to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.

Western nations have balked so far at providing advanced jets to help Ukraine take command of the skies against Russia.

Sunak said on Monday however the UK was preparing to open a flight school to train its pilots. French President Emmanuel Macron at the same time offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots but ruled out sending war planes to Kyiv.

