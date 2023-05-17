Qatar emerges as shock contender to host Rugby League World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Qatar is in contention to host the next Rugby League World Cup, with organisers admitting that “beggars can’t be choosers” as they weigh up financial considerations and human right issues.

France pulled out of hosting the scheduled 2025 Rugby League World Cup earlier this week with organisers citing financial reasons for the decision.

But the International Rugby League are now considering other options for the 2025 tournament, with the board due to meet in July.

New Zealand, Fiji, South Africa and Qatar have expressed an interest in hosting the tournament and IRL chair Troy Grant said: “Frankly, all options are on the table and we’re in that old saying that beggars can’t be choosers. These are my personal views, but the attractiveness of Qatar would be in their financial capability to meet the costs of a tournament of our size and scale.”

Last year’s World Cup in England saw men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments staged in addition to a PDRL (Physical Disability Rugby League) competition.

