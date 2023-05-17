Photo Story: Truss in Taiwan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech, during an event in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 May 2023. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss is visiting Taiwan for five days to meet with several high-ranking officials.

Truss warned that the West must avoid appeasing China and show unwavering support for the self-governed island, in a speech that risks further damaging Britain’s relations with Beijing.

Truss is the most well-known British politician to visit Taiwan since former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s, and her trip comes at a time when relations between Britain and China are the worst in decades.

Via EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

