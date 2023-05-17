Photo Story: Inter beat AC Milan to reach Champions League final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu reacts after winning the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match between FC Inter and AC Milan, in Milan, Italy, 16 May 2023.

Inter Milan are into the Champions League final for the first time since they won the competition in 2010.

Inter Milan beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro to clinch their place in the Champions League final. Lautaro Martinez scored the winner following a two-goal victory in the first leg. Simone Inzaghi’s side will face Real Madrid or Man City in next month’s final

Via EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

