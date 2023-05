Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Saturday (L-R) Belgium’s Queen Mathilde, Prince Gabriel (hidden), Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium and Prince Emmanuel hosted a garden party at the Royal Domain of Laeken in Brussels, Belgium, celebrate 10 years of reign.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde invited 600 Belgians from all over the country to the Garden Party at the Royal Domain of Laeken.

Photo:EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

