Malta News Dispatch – Wednesday 17 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PL says NAO report provides legitimacy to PM’s actions

The Labour Party insisted that the Auditor General’s report provides legitimacy to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s actions and refutes what it described as false information and cover-up by the Opposition regarding the three hospitals’ concessions. Minister Jonathan Attard, speaking to the media, stated that the report validates the government’s conscientious approach in serving the national interest since 2020. He emphasized that the Opposition has attempted to mislead the public on core principles and, in relation to the Court’s verdict, clarified that it does not attribute fraud to the Government. (TVM)

PN plans protest after damning NAO report on Govt handling of hospitals deal

The Nationalist Party plans to gather its supporters and demonstrators outside the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening to protest against the government’s handling of the Vitals-Steward hospitals privatisation deal. Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called upon the public to join in showing their disapproval of the Labour administration, particularly in light of the recently published third report by the National Audit Office on the privatisation deal.

NGO warns that Steward deal conspirators might be preparing to flee

NGO Repubblika has lodged a court application requesting the immediate arrest of Joseph Muscat, Chris Cardona, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Ronald Mizzi and others implicated in the Steward Healthcare hospitals deal. This move comes after the National Audit Office released its third report on the concession, which found that Mizzi had orchestrated a €100 million exit clause for Steward by deceiving the Cabinet of ministers. Repubblika’s president, Robert Aquilina, announced in a press conference in front of the law courts in Valletta that the group has submitted an application to the magistrate overseeing the case, urging the inclusion of the latest audit report and acknowledgment of its conclusions. Aquilina also expressed concerns about individuals involved in the deal attempting to flee Malta and requested the court to take necessary measures to prevent the loss of evidence and ensure the immediate arrest of the main actors involved. (Times of Malta)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first