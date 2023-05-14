Malta News Dispatch – Sunday 14th May

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police lacking Human Resources in the war against drugs

Police lacks manpower as the drug squad commits to fight the ever-growing war against drugs, inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca from the Police Drug Squad said. In an interview with The Malta Independent on Sunday, Mercieca said that reports by Europol and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) have shown a hyperproduction of drugs in Europe, with billions being spent on drugs each year.

Government mulls radical transport changes to ease road congestion

The Transport Ministry is considering radical proposals to try and wean University of Malta students off their private car and alleviate traffic congestion, MaltaToday has learnt. Some of the ideas floated by the Transport Ministry during a recent meeting with student representatives included free cab rides for students who travel in groups, shutting the university’s ring road to cars during morning rush hour, and doubling the stipend of students who carpool. (Malta Today)

Malta finishes last in Eurovision semi-final

Malta’s entry to the Eurovision finished last during the competition’s first semi-final with a total of three points, according to official results. The Busker performed their song Dance (Our Own Party) on Tuesday with 14 others, all looking to make it to the top 10 of the night and secure a place in Saturday’s grand finale. But semi-final results published on Sunday morning show that Malta finished last on the night and only managed to garner two points from Israel and one point from those watching the Eurovision in countries that were not participating in the contest. (Times of Malta)

Two men injured in separate traffic accidents

Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Saturday evening. The police said on Sunday the first accident took place in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, Mellieħa at 7.45pm.

