Malta News Dispatch – Monday 15 May 2023

Morning Briefing

Biker dies in Birkirkara bypass incident

The roads have taken another live on Sunday, with a biker losing his life on the Birkirkara Bypass. The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 5.15pm The victim, a 54-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was riding a Zontes ZT-310 towards Lija, when he lost control of the bike and overturned. Reports indicate that the victim died on the spot.

MHRA President says that a vision is needed for tourism sector

The President of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA), Tony Zahra, said that the tourism sector needs a vision, and expressed his belief that the Government and Opposition are both discussing this issue. During a forum organised by the MHRA, Tony Zahra said that the time is ripe for courageous political decisions which seal a vision for this sector. The biggest challenge, he said, is climate change, which can affect us in the future. Other possible challenges include the airlines, and measures being discussed involving the taxation of flight passengers. Mr Zahra also highlighted the need for a discussion on Malta’s tourist load capacity. (TVM)

Govt to offer assistance for sensory rooms at home

Government is to offer financial assistance for families with children with autism to create sensory rooms in their own homes, through the “Sensability” scheme, as well as other schemes and services. Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the Hand-in-Hand school for children with autism in Rabat with his wife Lydia Abela, where he said that inclusion does not just mean awareness, but also that every person has the tangible opportunity to use their abilities to achieve their aspirations. He argued that these are the principles government believes in, as reflected in its work to improve the carer’s grant and invest in personal assistants to help individuals live more independently in society. (The Malta Independent)

Govt-Nurses talks to resume this week

Negotiations are set to resume between the Office of the Prime Minister, the health ministry, and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses next week. In a statement, the union said that was no agreement on the new sectoral agreement despite negotiations have been ongoing for the past three weeks. In March, the union ordered an industrial action after talks failed, bringing hundreds of operations to a halt. It subsequently held an extraordinary general meeting where its members were asked to vote on the government’s financial offer, an offer which they overwhelmingly rejected. (Newsbook)

