ANSA – Formula 1 said Wednesday that this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola has been called off after the northeastern region was hit by a deadly wave of torrential rain and flooding.



A statement said the decision had been taken because it is not possible to guarantee the safely of fans, the teams and personnel due to the extreme weather “It is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region,” it aqdded.

