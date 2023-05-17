European Parliament Elections set for 6 to 9 June 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU Ambassadors at the European Council agreed that the dates for the next European Parliament elections will be between the 6th and 9th of June 2024.

In comments just after the decision, the EP President Roberta Metsola said that “The European Union is evolving continuously. The world is changing and we must change with it. We need reform. We cannot be afraid of change. The EU is not perfect. We must embrace it as we keep listening, keep explaining and keep delivering. I encourage everyone to recapture the sense of hope and possibility that the European Union offers. To vote. Do not let someone else choose for you. Be part of the largest democratic exercise in Europe.”

EP

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first