Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo taken with a drone shows a view of the city center after some wreckage were cleaned in Hatay, Turkey.

More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 and 20 February 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first