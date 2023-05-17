Emilia Romagna hit by severe rains and floods; F1 personnel asked to leave Imola paddock

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At least two persons died in severe flooding that has hit the Italian region of Emilia Romagna.

Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday amid heavy rainfall in the Emilia Romagna region.

🔴 #Maltempo #EmiliaRomagna, esondato il fiume Savio a #Cesena nella zona di via Roversano e via dei Mulini: segnalate persone bloccate sui tetti per l'alto livello dell'acqua, in atto sull'area operazioni di soccorso con l'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco [#16maggio 17:45] pic.twitter.com/UiRZ8CGU2r — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 16, 2023

Imola is set to host the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season this weekend, with practice scheduled to get under way on Friday. Formula 1 personnel were asked to leave the paddock at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Tuesday amid concern over heavy rain in Imola ahead of this weekend’s race.

Faenza in Ravenna, one of the cities most affected by the flood after the flooding of the Lamone river.

Many people went up on the roofs of their residences for help. In some streets the water has now passed the first floors of the houses. In many areas of the city there is no electricity and telephone lines are clogged. The Municipality has opened the Palazzo del Podestà in the central Piazza del Popolo – completely flooded with water – a structure usually used for exhibitions and cultural initiatives, to welcome people who live in the center and who have been forced to leave their homes. All available forces, the municipal administration reports, are at work for relief.

Around 900 people have had to be evacuated from their homes, trains have been suspended in some areas and the emergency room of Riccione’s Ceccarini hospital was flooded on Tuesday as a fresh wave of torrential rain battered Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast.

Over 500 of the people evacuated from their homes were in the province of Ravenna, whole another 200 were in the province of Bologna, with the rest being moved in other parts of Emilia-Romagna, the regional government said.

Around 900 civil protection volunteers are helping with the emergency effort, including many drafted in from neighbouring regions. Rail operator RFI said that services on the Bologna-Rimini, Forlì-Rimini, Ferrara-Rimini and Ravenna-Rimini line had to be suspended because of the extreme weather.

PHOTO: A view of affected neighbourhood after the flood of Savio’s river, in Cesena, Italy. EPA-EFE/MAX CAVALLARI

Via ANSA

